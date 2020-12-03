Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to Host Gutsy Women Docuseries at Apple TV+

RELATED STORIES Julianna Margulies Joins Morning Show

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are bringing Gutsy Women to the small screen, teaming with Apple TV+ on a docuseries based on their best-selling book.

The mother and daughter duo will serve as co-hosts and EPs on the project, which, like their 2019 tome The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, will spotlight “a richly diverse cast of trailblazing women… on a quest to answer the question: what exactly does it take to be a gutsy Woman?”

Gutsy Women — which will bow in 2021 on Apple TV+ — joins Apple TV+’s growing docuseries slate, one that also includes The Oprah Conversation, Home and Dear.

In October, it was announced that Hillary will also serve as an EP on The Woman’s Hour, an anthology drama in development at the CW. The potential first season of The Woman’s Hour would take inspiration from Elaine Weiss’ 2018 nonfiction book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, and would shed light on the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment.

Earlier this year, Clinton was the subject of Hulu’s four-part docuseries Hillary, which chronicled the former secretary of state’s multi-decade career in politics, including her ill-fated run for president against Donald Trump in 2016. Hulu is now also developing Rodham, a series adaptation of Curtis Sittenfeld’s novel that imagines a world in which Clinton never married her husband, Bill.