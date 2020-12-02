The Rookie Casts Legends of Tomorrow Vet Brandon Routh as 'Polarizing' Cop

RELATED STORIES ABC's Midseason Schedule: The Rookie Back on Sunday

Brandon Routh is bringing a divisive new perspective to The Rookie: The Legends of Tomorrow vet will recur during Season 3 of the ABC cop drama as Doug Stanton, “an 11-year veteran of the LAPD, whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station,” our sister site Deadline reports. Routh is currently booked for four installments, with the potential for a season-long arc. He makes his debut in Episode 4.

In the upcoming season — premiering on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10/9c — Nathan Fillion’s Nolan is “nearing the end of his training” and facing “his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth,” per ABC’s teaser.

Routh starred as Ray Palmer/The Atom on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow for four and a half seasons before his character (as well as his on- and off-screen wife Courtney Ford) bid adieu to the Waverider crew this past March. Routh first portrayed Ray on mothership series Arrow, in addition to episodes of The Flash, Batwoman and Supergirl during the Arrowverse franchise’s annual crossover event. The actor’s other TV credits include Chuck, Partners and Enlisted.

