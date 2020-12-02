DuckTales Ending With Season 3 — 'Epic' Series Finale to Air in 2021

Disney is no longer grabbing onto some DuckTales, ending the animated reboot after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

“The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts,” Disney said in a statement. “While physical production has wrapped, DuckTales continues to be available daily on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

A reimagined version of the original DuckTales — which aired from 1987 to 1990 — this update stars Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively. Taken in by their miserly uncle Scrooge McDuck (Jessica Jones‘ David Tennant) embark on a series of wild adventures across time and space.

The show’s voice cast also includes Kate Micucci (Another Period) as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett (SNL) as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Mrs. Beakley, Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck and Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as Della Duck.

