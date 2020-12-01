TVLine Items: Nancy Drew Season 2 Trailer, Doctor Who Exits and More

Stephen King was onto something about Maine and its plethora of terrifying ghosts: Nancy Drew has a spooky new case to solve in a fresh trailer for Season 2 of the CW drama (premiering Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9/8c).

“Everybody, stay calm. It cannot find us if we’re not afraid,” Nancy warns her friends just before a creepy hand slams into the school bus window. And that’s just the beginning of the eerie scares.

* Doctor Who‘s Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will wrap their two-season runs as Graham and Ryan in the holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks,” airing New Year’s Day on BBC America.

* A Little Late With Lilly Singh will return for Season 2 on Monday, Jan. 11 at 1:35 am ET/PT on NBC, with “a fresh mix of sketch comedy, interviews and Lilly’s unique take on current events and pop culture.”

* Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story, a documentary from HBO Sports produced in association with Major League Baseball, debuts Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9/8c on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

* Pluto TV as of today offers “The Price Is Right: The Barker Era,” a channel that streams hundreds of Bob Barker-hosted episodes from the 1980s, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

* History has put in development two new miniseries: The Plague Year (working title), written by Coleman Herbert (Rectify) and executive-produced by Michael Hirst (Viking), and set during The Great Plague of London in 1665; and The Donner Party (working title), written by filmmaker Ric Burns and chronicling “one of America’s most infamous pioneer stories.”

* Starz has released a teaser trailer for Run the World, a new comedy about “a group of Black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination”:

