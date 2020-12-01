Daytime Emmys to Go Virtual Again in 2021, Even With Vaccine on Horizon

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Kinnear Plays Husband to Cox, Star Wars Vet to Hulu and More

The Daytime Emmys have already committed to being held remotely in 2021, as they were this year just months into the coronavirus pandemic.

Three other Emmy ceremonies overseen by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will also go “virtual” in 2021, even with a COVID-19 vaccine potentially on the horizon.

“The current timetables articulated by manufacturers project mass availability of vaccinations for the entire U.S. population by mid-summer 2021, potentially permitting a return to more traditional in-person ceremonies later in the fall,” NATAS noted in their Tuesday announcement. “However, we have determined that delaying our 2021 events to possibly allow for a compressed calendar of in-person Emmy ceremonies late in the year would result in unacceptable delays to our awards cycle for 2022.

“Instead, we have decided to remain ‘virtual’ in the format of our ceremonies for 2021 while relying on a substantially pre-COVID awards calendar,” NATAS continued. “In so doing, we believe we will be best-positioned to return to a full, on-time, traditional schedule of in-person ceremonies in 2022.”

The format for next year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, which were mostly “virtual” this fall and are separately overseen by the Television Academy, has not yet been decided.

The Emmy ceremonies set to go virtual in 2021 are:

42ND ANNUAL SPORTS EMMY AWARDS: June 8

48TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS: June/July

42ND ANNUAL NEWS & DOCUMENTARY EMMY AWARDS: Sept. 21-22

72ND ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY & ENGINEERING EMMY AWARDS: Oct. 10