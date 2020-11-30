TV Ratings: Supermarket Sweep Goes Low With Weaker Holiday Lead-In

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: Supermarket Sweep Slips, 60 Minutes Surges With Trump/Biden

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Supermarket Sweep drew just 2.5 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating — down 26 and 37 percent from its last fresh airing — to mark season lows.

Opening ABC’s Sunday slate this week, encores of Prep & Landing and its sequel averaged 2.5 mil/0.4, a far cry from AFV‘s most recent numbers.

Leading out of the Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2.7 mil/0.4) dipped to season lows, while Card Sharks (1.8 mil/0.3) hit a revival low in audience but held steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of a repeat of The Neighborhood‘s BLM-themed season opener (4.2 mil/0.7) — which delivered Sunday’s largest audience for an entertainment program — an airing of Coming to America drew 2.8 mil and a 0.5.

THE CW | Pandora (332K/0.1) ticked up, while The Outpost (266K/0.0) dipped.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14.3 mil/4.1) is down just a bit from last week’s fast nationals.

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.6 mil/0.6, followed by Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas‘ 1.2 mil/0.4 and Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.2 mil/0.5.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. If Happy Fun Ball begins to smoke, get away immediately.

