The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 29

This week, you’ll find 20 premieres (including the returns of SEAL Team, Big Mouth and Blue Bloods), 15 finales (including the last episodes of Filthy Rich, The Spanish Princess and The Undoing), and nearly a dozen holiday specials (including the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, and new streaming offerings by Carrie Underwood and Mariah Carey).

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

8 pm 2020 Soul Train Awards (BET)

8 pm Empires of New York docuseries premiere (CNBC)

8 pm The Spanish Princess series finale (Starz)

9 pm The Undoing limited series finale (HBO)

9 pm The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 finale (AMC; two episodes)

10 pm By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem docuseries finale (Epix)

10 pm Fargo Season 4 finale (FX)

MONDAY, NOV. 30

8 pm Disney Holiday Singalong special (ABC)

9 pm CMA Country Christmas special (ABC)

9 pm Filthy Rich series finale (Fox)

10 pm The Good Doctor fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Weakest Link fall finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

3 am The Holiday Movies That Made Us series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime special (CBS)

9 pm Our OWN Christmas special (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

8 pm Christmas in Rockefeller Center special (NBC)

8 pm The Goldbergs fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm American Housewife fall finale (ABC)

9 pm The Conners fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Coroner Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm SEAL Team Season 4 premiere (CBS; two episodes)

10 pm Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Special (NBC)

12 am Baroness Von Sketch Show series finale (IFC)

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

3 am Full Bloom Season 1 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)

3 am My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (HBO Max)

3 am Stylish With Jenna Lyons series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm BattleBots Season 5 premiere (Discovery Channel)

8 pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball – Greatest Moments special (The CW)

8 pm The Voice Holiday Celebration special (NBC)

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

3 am Beyond the Clouds docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am Big Mouth Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas special (Netflix)

3 am Earth at Night in Color docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Godmothered film premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3 premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Hardy Boys (CA) stateside premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Mank film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

3 am Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Selena: The Series series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sound of Metal film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Stillwater series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

8 pm The Hollywood Christmas Parade – Greatest Moments special (The CW)

8 pm MacGyver Season 5 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 3 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 11 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Warrior Season 2 finale (Cinemax)

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

8 pm Baby Chimp Rescue docuseries premiere (BBC America)

8 pm Kid of the Year special (CBS, Nickelodeon)

9 pm Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change special (CBS)

