Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special: Ariana Grande, J-Hud and More Join the Queen in Apple TV+ Trailer

It should come as no surprise that Mariah Carey knows exactly what we want for Christmas.

Apple TV+ on Friday released the official trailer for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, an all-star tribute to the reddest, greenest holiday of the year, available to stream on Friday, Dec. 4.

“Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey,” according to the special’s official synopsis. “Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

Carey’s celebrity guests include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Even Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are dropping by.

Grande and Hudson join Carey for a performance of “Oh Santa!” which will be available to stream on Apple Music and other platforms on Dec. 4. The full soundtrack, which includes a reimagined version of the classic “Sleigh Ride,” will be released on Friday, Dec. 11.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Carey’s star-studded holiday event, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?