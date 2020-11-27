Filthy Rich: Eugene Has a Warning for Margaret in Series Finale Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Filthy Rich's Gerald McRaney Defends His 'Complicated' Character

Filthy Rich's Gerald McRaney Defends His 'Complicated' Character Filthy Rich, NEXT Both Cancelled at Fox

“Our dear Eugene, may he be looking down on us from heaven, proud of what God has done,” Margaret says in the series finale of Fox’s Filthy Rich. (Spoiler alert: He’s not looking down — and he’s not proud.)

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s final hour (9/8c), during which the men formerly in Margaret’s life look on from a distance as her dream of launching Sunny Club is finally realized. Margaret’s announcement also includes a nod to the late Reverend Paul, which has us wondering: How the heck is she going to explain that death to her wide-eyed flock?

Speaking of the “dead,” Eugene is seen watching Margaret’s broadcast with Ginger, though he finds the whole thing difficult to stomach. “Beware of practicing your righteousness before men to be noticed by them,” he says. “Otherwise, you have no reward with your Father.” (A Bible verse for every occasion, this guy! What is he, a minister? … Oh, right.)

Elsewhere in the “shocking series finale,” the Monreaux family “finds out an explosive secret that threatens to tear them apart,” according to the episode’s official synopsis. “Meanwhile, with Mark and Rose ready to take a serious next step in their relationship, Margaret feels compelled to intervene and protect Rose.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Monday’s Filthy Rich series finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you bummed to see this show reach an early conclusion? And who do you think is in that burning house we saw in the premiere?