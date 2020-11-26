Jeopardy! Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message From Alex Trebek — Watch

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings to Succeed the Late Alex Trebek as First 'Guest Host'

Late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek lives on in a new clip from the show’s Thanksgiving episode, in which Trebek shares a holiday message with viewers.

Jeopardy! tweeted the video on Thursday morning ahead of the episode’s broadcast, writing, “High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show.”

Trebek’s words seemed to acknowledge the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted many in the United States to celebrate Thanksgiving remotely instead of gathering with family.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said. “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek passed away earlier this month after battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. But even after he announced his diagnosis in March 2019, Trebek remained behind the Jeopardy! podium until his death; his final Jeopardy! episode, originally set to air on Dec. 25, will now air Friday, Jan. 8. During the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, the show will honor Trebek by rebroadcasting 10 of his best episodes.

Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings is then slated to take over as the first of several guest hosts, beginning Monday, Jan. 11. Additional guest hosts will be revealed in the coming weeks, and a permanent host will be announced at a later date.

Watch Trebek’s holiday message below: