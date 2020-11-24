Glee Vet Amber Riley to Headline Musical Comedy Dream at NBC

RELATED STORIES The Voice Recap: The Knockouts Put Five Singers Down for the Count -- Plus, the Star Turn That Broke Kelly Clarkson

Amber Riley is setting her sights on a Dream gig: The Glee vet will star in and co-executive-produce the music-driven comedy, which is in development at NBC, our sister site Deadline reports.

The single-camera project follows a former teen mom, Dream Morgan (played by Riley), who turns her life upside down to pursue her dream of becoming a singer after her son graduates from college. Lisa Muse Bryant (black-ish) will pen the script and serve as showrunner, in addition to exec-producing alongside Neil Meron (The Wiz Live!, Smash).

Riley, of course, is no stranger to small-screen musical roles: She is best known for her six-season run on Glee as powerhouse singer Mercedes Jones. After the Fox series ended in 2015, Riley co-starred in NBC’s The Wiz Live! as Addapearle and appeared on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (as Dream Ghost #2) and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Last year, she served as the Daughters of Triton Emcee during ABC’s production of The Little Mermaid Live! On stage, Riley portrayed Effie White in the 2016/17 West End revival of Dreamgirls, for which she won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2017.

What do you think of Riley’s new gig? Are you excited to hear her sing on TV again?