Billie Eilish Debuts 'Therefore I Am' at 2020 American Music Awards — Watch

In lieu of another empty suburban mall, Billie Eilish opted for a slightly more traditional stage on Sunday, performing her new single on the 2020 American Music Awards.

This performance marks the official small-screen debut of “Therefore I Am,” which was released just a little over a week ago on Thursday, Nov. 12. Watch footage of the performance below, which we’ll update with official video if/when it becomes available:

In addition to performing her new single during this year’s ceremony, Eilish also entered the broadcast with a pair of nominations. The 18-year-old superstar was up for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist and Favorite Social Artist. She previously took home two trophies — New Artist of the Year and Favorite Alternative Artist — at the 2019 AMAs.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2020 AMAs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Eilish is hardly the only big name on the ticket. This year’s ceremony also includes performances by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, Bell Biv DeVoe, BTS, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd and Kenny G.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Eilish’s performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.