American Music Awards 2020: Complete List of Winners

November 2020 has been a big month for our nation. The election happened, we’ve got Thanksgiving coming up, and arguably more important than both combined, the American Music Awards returned to ABC on Sunday.
Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd entered this year’s Taraji P. Henson-hosted ceremony with eight nominations each, facing off in several key categories, including Artist of the Year. Other multi-nominated acts included Megan Thee Stallion (five), Bad Bunny (four), DaBaby (four), Doja Cat (four), Justin Bieber (four), Lady Gaga (four) and Taylor Swift (four).
Scroll down for a complete list of this year’s American Music Award winners, which will be updated as the night progresses. Once you’ve soaked it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts. Did America do right by your favorite artists?
TOP CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift — WINNER!
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Doja Cat — WINNER!
DaBaby
Summer Walker
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan” — WINNER!
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours” — WINNER!
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
POP/ROCK
Favorite Male Artist
Justin Bieber — WINNER!
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift — WINNER!
Favorite Duo or Group
BTS — WINNER!
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Song
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” — WINNER!
Post Malone – “Circles”
Selena Gomez – “Lose You to Love Me”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Album
Harry Styles – Fine Line — WINNER!
Taylor Swift – Folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER!
Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers — WINNER!
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music
Kygo
Lady Gaga — WINNER!
Marshmello
Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle — WINNER!
For King & Country
Kanye West
RAP/HIP-HOP
Favorite Male Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD — WINNER!
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj — WINNER!
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Song
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” — WINNER!
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Favorite Album
Lil Baby – My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — WINNER!
COUNTRY
Favorite Male Artist
Kane Brown — WINNER!
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris — WINNER!
Favorite Duo or Group
Dan + Shay — WINNER!
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Song
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours” — WINNER!
Maren Morris – “The Bones”
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – “Nobody but You”
Favorite Album
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God’s Country — WINNER!
Morgan Wallen – If I Know Me
SOUL/R&B
Favorite Male Artist
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd — WINNER!
Favorite Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat — WINNER!
Summer Walker
Favorite Song
Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”
Summer Walker – “Playing Games”
The Weeknd – “Heartless” — WINNER!
Favorite Album
Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours — WINNER!
LATIN
Favorite Male Artist
Bad Bunny — WINNER!
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist
Becky G — WINNER!
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Song
Bad Bunny – “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Karol G and Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” — WINNER!
Favorite Album
Anuel AA – Emmanuel
Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG — WINNER!
MISCELLANEOUS
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album – Various Artists — WINNER!
Frozen II – Various Artists
Trolls: World Tour – Various Artists
Favorite Social Artist
BTS — WINNER!
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127