The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 22

This week, you’ll find 22 premieres (including Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant, the network premiere of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival), 14 finales (including Dancing With the Stars and the very last episode of Tosh.0) and myriad holiday specials (including the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade).

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

3 am Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm 2020 American Music Awards (ABC)

8 pm The Trouble With Maggie Cole Season 1 finale (PBS)

9 pm Belushi documentary premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead fall finale (AMC)

9 pm The Outpost time slot premiere (The CW)

9 pm Roadkill Season 1 finale (PBS)

10 pm First Ladies Season 1 finale (CNN)

12:15 am The Eric Andre Show Season 5 finale (Adult Swim)

12:30 am Dream Corp LLC Season 3 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, NOV. 23

3 am Shawn Mendes: In Wonder documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Black Narcissus limited series event (FX; three back-to-back episodes)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 29 finale (ABC)

8 pm Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life network premiere (The CW; airing every night through Thursday)

9 pm I Love New York: Reunited special (VH1)

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

3 am Dragons: Rescue Riders – Huttsgalor Holiday special (Netflix)

3 am Hillbilly Elegy film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8 premiere (OWN)

8 pm Hollywood Exes: Reunited special (VH1)

8 pm NCIS Episode No. 400 (CBS)

10 pm Tosh.0 series finale (Comedy Central)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

3 am The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Happiest Season film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Saved by the Bell revival premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

8 pm Women of Worth special (NBC)

9 pm The Mystery of D.B. Cooper documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (NBC)

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

3 am 12 Dates of Christmas series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Connecting… series finale (Peacock)

3 am Craftopia: Craft the Halls and Merry Craftmas! specials (HBO Max)

3 am The Flight Attendant series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Ruthless Season 1B premiere (BET+)

3 am Superintelligence film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Texas 6 docuseries premiere (CBS All Access; all episodes)

9 am The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration (CBS)

9 am Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

12 pm The National Dog Show (NBC)

8 pm The Masked Singer new episode (Fox)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football – Ravens vs. Steelers (NBC; special night)

9 pm I Can See Your Voice new episode (Fox)

9 pm The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special (ABC)

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

3 am Black Beauty film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Great British Baking Show Collection 8 finale (Netflix)

3 am Over Christmas series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Virgin River Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special (Comedy Central)

8:30 pm Minions Holiday Special (NBC)

9 pm The Amber Ruffin Show Season 1 finale (Peacock)

9 pm CBS Sunday Morning: The Pet Project special (CBS)

9 pm Wilmore limited series finale (Peacock)

11 pm How to With John Wilson Season 1 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

8 pm Earth’s Greatest Seasons docuseries finale (BBC America)

9 pm The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular special (Nickelodeon)

