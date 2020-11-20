Minions Holiday Special Trailer Features Surprising Illumination Crossovers

RELATED STORIES Saved by the Bell EP on Striking the Right 'Balance' With Revival -- Plus, Zack's Brick Phone Makes a Comeback

Santa’s elves are so last Christmas. NBC is pulling its talent from the naughty list this year for the first-ever Minions Holiday Special (Nov. 27, 8:30/7:30c).

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive trailer, Gru’s banana-hued henchmen will assemble for four mini movies — Puppy, Minion Scouts, Training Wheels and Santa’s Little Helpers — that promise to deliver “action, romance, poor judgment and explosions.” In other words, it’s a typical day in the life of a Minion.

The trailer also promises “special guests,” some of whom we catch a glimpse of at the 18-second mark. Gunter (aka the flashy performing pig from 2016’s Sing) is seen doing some sexy Santa breakdancing, surrounded by familiar faces from his movie.

According to NBC’s official synopsis, the Minions Holiday Special — from Illumination and Universal Pictures — also includes characters from 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets.

NBC’s Minions Holiday Special will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Saturday, Nov. 28.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at the holiday crossover of your dreams, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you tune in for some Minion madness next month?