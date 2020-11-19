Supernatural Series Finale Sneak Peek: The Winchesters Remember Cas and Jack's Sacrifice at... Pie Fest?!

RELATED STORIES New Batwoman Javicia Leslie Owns Her Power in First Season 2 Teaser -- Watch

Dean and Sam are crossing off some items on their respective bucket lists in Supernatural‘s series finale — but first, they’re paying tribute to their dearly departed friends, Cas and Jack.

In the above sneak from tonight’s series ender, Dean is excited to finally fulfil his destiny at Pie Fest, but his brother has “sad Sam face,” he notes. Sam admits that he’s thinking about Cas and Jack, and wishing that they could be there with them.

“I think about them, too,” Dean replies. “That pain’s not going to go away, right. But if we don’t keep living, then all that sacrifice is going to be for nothing. So quit being a freakin’ Eeyore.”

With that, Dean starts digging into his big box of pies, and Sam (or is it Jared Padalecki?) does something he’s “wanted to do for a very long time.”

Having wrapped up the big battle with Chuck in last week’s penultimate episode, the show’s swan song is “more character-based and is more concerned with Sam, Dean and this family they’ve built around them than it is with figuring out the Case of the Week,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine. He also affirmed that “Sam and Dean started this journey together, and they are ending this journey together.”

The Supernatural series finale airs tonight, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW, following a retrospective special at 8 pm. Check out all of TVLine’s Supernatural Finale Week content here.