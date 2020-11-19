For All Mankind Announces Season 2 Premiere, New Series Regulars

RELATED STORIES For All Mankind: Reagan Urges 'Peace Through Strength' in Season 2 Teaser for Alt-History Drama — Watch

For All Mankind: Reagan Urges 'Peace Through Strength' in Season 2 Teaser for Alt-History Drama — Watch Casey Wilson Joins Apple's Shrink Next Door, With Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn

For All Mankind‘s second season is ready for blastoff — with a few new cast members in tote.

Season 2 of the AppleTV+ space drama will launch Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 with the first of 10 episodes, the streamer announced Thursday, followed by one new installment dropping weekly. The new season picks up a decade later in 1983 during the height of the Cold War, where tensions between the United States and the USSR at their peak.

According to the official description, “Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered, as the U.S. and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: Some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.”

Joining the alt-history series for Round 2 are Cynthy Wu (Holidate) as Kelly Baldwin, Ed and Karen’s adopted daughter; Coral Peña (Chemical Hearts) as Aleida Rosales, a brilliant engineer with a complicated past; and Casey W. Johnson (GLOW) as Danny Stevens, the son of astronauts Gordo and Tracy. The new regulars join series mainstays Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger.

For All Mankind debuted in November 2019, presenting a world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — one in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon.