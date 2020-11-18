Waiting to Exhale Adaptation in the Works at ABC, With Lee Daniels as EP

RELATED STORIES Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer to Play Old Frenemies With 'Warring Egos' in ABC Comedy From Modern Family Duo

Waiting to Exhale fans, your wait is over: A series adaptation of the 1995 film is in development at ABC, with Lee Daniels onboard as an executive producer, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, which has earned a script commitment with penalty from the Alphabet network, is billed as a follow-up to the original film and “looks at the next generation of our women through the lens of the tangled friendships and complicated lives of their daughters.” Attica Locke (When They See Us) and Tembi Locke (Never Have I Ever) will co-write the project, with Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) slated to direct.

Daniels, who created Empire and spinoff Star for Fox, will serve as an EP. Terry McMillan, who penned the original Waiting to Exhale book, will serve as a consulting producer as well.

Waiting to Exhale starred Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon as a close-knit group of friends who support each other through various entanglements in life and romance. The supporting cast included Dennis Haysbert, Gregory Hines, Michael Beach and Donald Faison.

Would you watch a Waiting to Exhale TV series? And who would you cast as the ladies? Put your casting director hat on and join us in the comments below.