Saved by the Bell Theme Song: Listen to Lil Yachty's Revival Remix (Video)

RELATED STORIES 'Saved by the Bell' Review: Peacock's Bayside High Reunion Is a Clever Reinvention Packed With Meta Laughs

'Saved by the Bell' Review: Peacock's Bayside High Reunion Is a Clever Reinvention Packed With Meta Laughs 'Saved by the Bell' Revival: Everything to Know About the Peacock Sequel Series

One week out from a new semester at Bayside, Peacock has released the Saved by the Bell revival’s opening title sequence, complete with a retooled version of the original series’ theme song.

Grammy nominated rapper Lil Yachty puts his own spin on the classic tune, which blends old school and new school. The new track opens with the sound of the iconic school bell, and utilizes many of the same lyrics, but ditches the electric guitars and saxophone for a decidedly more electronic tone.

The credits themselves utilize much of the same iconography from the original 1989 title sequence, from ice cream cones to pink flamingos. They even work in clips from the original show, including Jessie, Kelly and Lisa’s “Go For It!” music video, and Zack, Slater and Screech lip-synching The Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann.”

In the new SBTB, California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, then proposes that they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids — including Zack and Kelly’s son Mac (Roswell, New Mexico‘s Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son Jamie (Empire‘s Belmont Cameli) — a much-needed dose of reality. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are series regulars; Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies guest-star. (For even more intel on the revival, click here.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the new Saved by the Bell opening, then scroll down to compare it to the original. Which version do you prefer?