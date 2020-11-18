TVLine Items: Cybill's Showtime Pilot, Flight Attendant Free Preview and More

Cybill Shepherd is joining forces with Saturday Night Live vet Vanessa Bayer: The Cybill and Moonlighting alum will co-star in Showtime’s comedy pilot I Love This for You (fka Big Deal), co-created by and starring Bayer.

In the project, Bayer plays “a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home shopping channel host,” per the official synopsis. Shepherd will portray Patricia Kunken, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of a popular home shopping network. The cast also includes Molly Shannon (The Other Two, SNL).

Shepherd’s other TV credits include The Client List, Psych and The L Word.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The series premiere of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant is available for free right now on HBO Max’s site, ahead of its Thursday, Nov. 26 debut on the streaming service.

* Tina Fey will host the two-hour special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, airing Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c on NBC. The program, benefiting Broadway Cares, will feature performances from Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls and Rent, as well as an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

* Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will debut Friday, Dec. 4 on Apple TV+. Special guests include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

* Apple TV+ and PBS have teamed up to air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 pm ET, while A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 pm. (A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will also stream free on Apple TV+ Nov. 25-27, while A Charlie Brown Christmas will be gratis Dec. 11-13.)

* MTV has ordered another season of Siesta Key, with production set to begin this week in Sarasota, Fla., in accordance with COVID-19 safety requirements.

* Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told has added the following actors to its Season 2 cast: Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), David Lyons (Revolution), Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Christopher Backus (Jett), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Anthony Lee Medina (The I-Land) and Mychala Lee.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?