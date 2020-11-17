truTV's Impractical Jokers and TBS' Misery Index Set 2021 Return Dates

RELATED STORIES Miracle Workers Renewed at TBS — Where Will Season 3 Take Place?

Bad news: 2021 will bring more Misery.

We’re referring, of course, to TBS’ game show The Misery Index, which will be back for Season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10:30/9:30c, the network announced Tuesday.

Hosted by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, The Misery Index features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events on the “misery index,” a therapist-created ranking system. Season 3 will feature celebrity guests such as Community‘s Joel McHale, NFL player Travis Kelce and pro wrestler Jon Moxley, while Impractical Jokers stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano will appear as recurring panelists.

Speaking of Impractical Jokers, the truTV series also has a return date: Season 9 will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 10 pm, while the aftershow Impractical Jokers: After Party, hosted by Joey Fatone, will premiere that same night at 11 pm.

Additionally, TBS and truTV have respectively set premieres for the unscripted talent show Go-Big Show (Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 pm) and cooking competition Fast Foodies (Feb. 4 at 10:30 pm).

“At a time when we’re all craving shared experiences and connecting with friends, our shows in January and February help fulfill that need,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “Our diverse lineup leans into the camaraderie of friendship, fun escapism, and critically acclaimed dramas that bring people together. Across all three networks, we continue to push the boundaries of storytelling to entertain audiences around the country with compelling characters and outstanding series from the industry’s best creators.”

As previously reported, TNT’s Snowpiercer will return for Season 2 on Monday, Jan. 25 at 9 pm.