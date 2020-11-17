Charmed Season 3: Transgender Actor J.J. Hawkins Among New Cast Additions

RELATED STORIES Charmed EPs Break Down That Ominous 'Finale' Ending, Tease What (and Who) to Expect in Season 3

The Charmed Ones are gaining another new ally when the show returns in 2021.

Transgender actor J.J. Hawkins will recur in Season 3 as Kevin, “a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent,” our sister site Deadline reports.

Hawkins is best known for playing Riley Hooper on CBS’ Noah Wyle-led limited series The Red Line in 2019. He has also appeared in episodes of Criminal Minds (2020), All Rise (2019) and NCIS (2019).

As previously reported, Jason Diaz — who recently wrapped a memorable turn as Levitt in the final season of The 100 — will also recur in Season 3. Diaz will play Antonio, a cocky-yet-charming classmate of Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery).

Charmed‘s second season reached an early conclusion in May — it was one of many TV shows forced to shut down production in response to the coronavirus pandemic — at which point showrunners Craig Shapiro and Liz Kruger said they planned to pick up right where things left off in Season 3.

“We think of Episode 19, which became our finale, as the end of the second act,” Kruger told TVLine. “The third act would have been about crescendoing, climaxing all of the stories and then wrapping them up. We had three fantastic scripts that I felt would be very satisfying.”

“And will be satisfying,” added Shapiro. “We’re going to shoot those episodes whenever we get back into production for Season 3. We will have a chance to wrap up all of these stories as we intended. It’s just going to be a minute.”

Charmed began filming its third season in early October, an occasion star Madeleine Mantock commemorated with this group selfie:

Charmed‘s third season premieres Sunday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c. Your thoughts on the show’s new additions? General hopes for Season 3? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.