TV Ratings: Supermarket Sweep Ticks Up, Ends 3-Week Slide Since Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Supermarket Sweep rang up 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking up in the demo for the first time since its launch to end a three-week slide.

Bookending the freshman game show revival, AFV (5 mil/0.7), Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (3 mil/0.5) and Card Sharks (2 mil/0.3) were all steady. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

NBC | Sunday Night Football is down 7 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

FOX | The Simpsons (3.4 mil/1.2) nearly doubled its numbers with this week’s NFL lead-in, while Bless the Harts (1.8 mil/0.6) was up two tenths in the demo, and Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.7) and Family Guy (1.7 mil/0.7) each ticked up one tenth.

CBS | Pending certain adjustment due to NFL overrun, NCIS: LA (5.9 mil/0.6), New Orleans (4.3 mil/0.4) and “Classic” (3 mil/0.3) are all currently down.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

