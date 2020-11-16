Supernatural Series Finale Photos: The Hunt Continues for Sam and Dean

The last-ever episodic photos for Supernatural have arrived, and they appear to showcase Sam and Dean in the midst of doing something that they’re very good at: killing baddies.

“For the most part, we wrap up a big chunk of our mythology in Episode 19,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine. As a result, this Thursday’s series finale “is more character-based and is more concerned with Sam, Dean and this family they’ve built around them than it is with figuring out the Case of the Week.”

Dabb also affirmed that “Sam and Dean started this journey together, and they are ending this journey together” when the show wraps up its 15-season run.

“Do they end it in the same place? Do they end it in the same way? Are they both on the same page when it ends?” Dabb continued. “That remains to be seen in the last episode. But the show started about these two guys, and it ends about these two guys.”

The Supernatural series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW, following a retrospective special at 8 pm.

Check out the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to get a peek at the finale, then hit the comments with your thoughts! And check out all of TVLine’s Supernatural Finale Week content here.