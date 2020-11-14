The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 15

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in November — Plus: Disney+, HBO Max and Others

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including returning series Bob Hearts Abishola, The Crown and FBI), 10 finales (including the very last episodes of The Good Lord Bird and Supernatural) and myriad specials (including the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special and a Star Wars holiday celebration).

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

3 am The Crown Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Reagans docuseries premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Top Gear Season 29 finale (BBC America)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Episode No. 200 (Fox)

9 pm The Good Lord Bird limited series finale (Showtime)

9 pm People’s Choice Awards (E!)

10 pm Murder on Middle Beach docuseries premiere (HBO)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 7 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, NOV. 16

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 3 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 premiere (CBS)

9 pm All Rise Season 2 premiere (CBS)

9 pm His Dark Materials Season 2 premiere (HBO)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 7 finale (The CW)

10 pm Bull Season 5 premiere (CBS)

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

3 am Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given special (Netflix)

3 am The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+)

3 am We Are the Champions docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm NCIS Season 18 premiere (CBS)

9 pm FBI Season 3 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Big Sky series premiere (ABC)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 premiere (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

3 am Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am No Man’s Land series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Wonderful of Mickey Mouse series premiere (Disney+; first two episodes)

9 pm Crazy, Not Insane documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm For Life Season 2 premiere (ABC)

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

3 am The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special (HBO Max)

3 am Gangs of London Season 1 finale (AMC+)

3 am I Heart Suzie (UK) Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am The Princess Switch: Switched Again film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 premiere (MTV; two hours)

8 pm Supernatural: The Long Road Home retrospective (The CW)

9 pm Supernatural series finale (The CW; special time)

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 3 premiere (ABC)

11 pm Deutschland 89 Season 3 finale (SundanceTV; two episodes)

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

3 am Animaniacs reboot premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Marvel’s 616 docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am One Day at Disney Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am The Pack series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Real Right Stuff documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Right Stuff Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Run film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Small Axe limited series premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Voices of Fire series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 18 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

8 pm Between the World and Me TV-movie premiere (HBO)

