TV Ratings: The Blacklist Returns Down

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist opened Season 8 on Friday night with 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, down from its previous averages (4.3 mil/0.55) and matching its series low in the demo. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

That said, The Blacklist gave NBC its best audience in the Friday leadoff spot since May 15, and teed up Dateline for its largest audience since mid-July. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+”; read our post mortem.

ABC’s Shark Tank (4.3 mil/0.7) was right on par with its previous regularly scheduled outing and led Friday in both measures.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.6) ticked down week-to-week.

Leading out of a MacGyver rerun (I forgot what an adorkable hoot Jeri Ryan’s Aunt Gwen was), CBS’ Undercover Boss (2.4 mil/0.3) matched its previous outing.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

