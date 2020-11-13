Simpsons First Look: A True Crime Story Brings the 'Real' Lisa Simpson to Town

RELATED STORIES Bob's Burgers Video: An Unwelcome Pair Threatens to Derail 200th Episode

Bob's Burgers Video: An Unwelcome Pair Threatens to Derail 200th Episode Masked Singer Castoffs Talk 'Stumbling Around' in Uncharted Territory: 'We Were Holding Hands a Lot'

Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c) includes one of the series’ most meta moments yet, bringing Yeardley Smith (aka the voice of Lisa Simpson) to Springfield… as herself!

Before your head explodes, allow us to explain: The episode, titled “Podcast News,” finds Grampa Simpson accused of a scandalous crime, which attracts the attention of Smith, who happens to produce and co-host a true crime podcast called “Small Town Dicks” in real life. (Deep breath. We’re done.)

“Podcast News” also marks the writing return of David X. Cohen, who penned several iconic Simpsons episodes in the mid- to late-1990s.

Other guest voices in Sunday’s episode include Morgan Fairchild (Falcon Crest), Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Christine Nangle (Inside Amy Schumer).

In addition to playing Lisa Simpson for 32 seasons (trand counting), Smith has lent her talents to shows like Herman’s Head (1991–1994) and Dharma & Greg (1997–2002). More recently, she was seen in episodes of Mom (2017), The Mindy Project (2014–2015), Revenge (2014) and The Big Bang Theory (2010).

Feast your eyes on our exclusive first look at Smith meeting Kent Brockman above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this first-ever event below.