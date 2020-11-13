TVLine Items: Dan Stevens' Prince Roles, Grey's Vet to Walker and More

Downton Abbey and Legion vet Dan Stevens is taking on not one but two royal roles: The actor will voice both Prince Charles and Prince Philip in HBO Max’s upcoming animated comedy The Prince, a satire of British royals told through the eyes of a young Prince George, eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Created and executive-produced by Gary Janetti (Family Guy) and inspired by his popular Instagram account, The Prince will take a biting look at the life of the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. Each episode will spotlight George as he finds his path in life “from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.”

The voice cast also includes Janetti as Prince George, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

* Alex Landi (Grey’s Anatomy) will recur on The CW’s upcoming series Walker as the fiancé of Keegan Allen’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj) will recur during Season 2 of The Morning Show as Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins the morning program’s team.

* Love, Victor has tapped Ava Capri (Parks and Recreation) and Anthony Keyvan (Alexa & Katie) to recur during Season 2 as Benji’s free-spirited friend and a LGBTQ student, respectively, per Deadline.

* Spectrum Originals has picked up the Australian drama Eden, from Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries creators Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, and Skins co-creator Bryan Elsley, our sister site Variety reports. The series — debuting on Spectrum on Demand in 2021 — centers around the disappearance of a girl in Byron Bay, with each episode told from a different character’s perspective. The cast includes Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), among others.

* Amazon’s Yearly Departed year-end special has added to its lineup Ziwe, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Natasha Rothwell and Sarah Silverman, to help “deliver 2020’s final eulogies.” Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) will host the Dec. 30 special.

* Apple TV+ has released a teaser for Season 2 of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, which premieres Friday, Jan. 15, 2021:

