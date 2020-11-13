ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong Lineup Revealed: Katy Perry, BTS and More

RELATED STORIES Here's How Grey's Anatomy Kept Patrick Dempsey's Return A Secret -- Plus: Watch the Mer-Der Reunion Scene

An American Idol judge, a K-Pop sensation and a Scandal-ous leading lady are among the stars lending their voices to ABC’s next at-home musical event.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, The Disney Holiday Singalong (Nov. 30, 8/7c) is bringing together a star-studded group of performers to deliver a mix of Disney classics and holiday favorites.

Scroll down for the full lineup of performances:

* Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

* BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

* Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

* Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

* Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

* Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

* Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

* Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

* Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

* Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

* P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

* Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

Additionally, the Broadway and touring casts of The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen will “reunite for an emotional tribute” to the Great White Way, performing together from New York City’s New Amsterdam Theater.

Which performance(s) are you most excited to see? Drop a comment with your picks below.