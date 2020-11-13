Bob's Burgers Video: An Unwelcome Pair Threatens to Derail 200th Episode

RELATED STORIES Simpsons First Look: A True Crime Story Brings the 'Real' Lisa Simpson to Town

Major anniversaries tend to bring out familiar faces, but few are as unwnted as this Bob’s Burgers duo.

Hugo and Ron drop by the restaurant for yet another dramatic inspection in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the Fox comedy’s 200th episode (Sunday, 9/8c). And with Ocean Avenue Business Association’s Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue just on the horizon, the stakes — er, steaks — couldn’t be higher.

The Belchers actually fare pretty decently on their latest inspection, despite the “stupid” way Bob apparently stacks his heads of lettuce. Unfortunately, that’s only the start of their troubles.

Per the episode’s official synopsis, “the family must figure out how to keep the restaurant open after Bob’s flattop breaks” on the morning of Ocean Fest, in the appropriately titled “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids.”

In addition to the regular voice cast, Sunday’s episode welcomes Sam Seder (Home Movies) as Hugo/Harold, Jay Johnston (Mr. Pickles) as Jimmy Pesto, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Kyle, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Pam, Ron Lynch (Adventure Time) as Ron and David Herman (American Dad) as Trev.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at Bob’s Burgers‘ milestone episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the long-running Fox comedy below.