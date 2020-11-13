Big Mouth Season 4 Gets December Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Emmys: Big Mouth's Maya Rudolph Wins for Voice-Over Performance

After battling hormones, shame and depression, the Big Mouth gang is about to discover yet another delightful wrinkle of the human experience — anxiety.

The animated comedy returns for its fourth season on Friday, Dec. 4, narrowing its focus to “the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, of discovering yourself [and] of accepting yourself,” according to Netflix’s official synopsis.

As you’ll see in the just-released trailer above, “The season starts at summer camp before our gang heads to 8th grade. Maria Bamford descends as Tito the Mosquito, the anxiety ridden insect who targets all our favorite kids. As the season progresses, we meet Zach Galifianakis’ Gratitoad, who is there to help our crew cope with their anxiety and not let it completely own them. In the great Big Mouth tradition, the show continues to explore human sexuality and everything around it, including racial and sexual identity, love in all its forms, and having “The Hugest Period Ever.”

Ayo Edebiri, who was recently announced to be replacing Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy, will make her debut in the season’s penultimate episode. Edebiri’s voice will also be heard in the finale and in future seasons.

Additional Season 4 guest voices include Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Big Mouth‘s fourth season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.