Casey Wilson Joins Apple's Shrink Next Door, With Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn

Casey Wilson has joined the increasingly stacked cast of Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door, which is based on the popular podcast.

The eight-episode limited comedy series details the bizarre dynamic between psychiatrist-to-the-stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (played by Parks and Rec alum Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business.

Wilson — whose TV credits include, of course, Happy Endings, as well as Black Monday, Marry Me and SNL — will play Bonnie, who is Dr. Herschkopf’s wife.

As announced earlier this week, Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher, Transparent) will play the sister of Ferrell’s character.

The Shrink Next Door is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and based on the script by Emmy winner Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep).