Can Bull Still Work His Magic in a COVID-Safe Courtroom? — Watch a Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek

Bull may have met his most formidable adversary — the coronavirus pandemic — from the looks of this exclusive sneak peek at the CBS drama’s Season 5 premiere.

The episode “My Corona” (airing this Monday, Nov. 16 at 10/9c) picks up in March 2020, right when the pandemic got started — with Jason & Co. vacating their tony office but reckoning that they’ll be back to work “in a month, tops.”

Well, a time jump or two later… and Jason and Benny (played by Michael Weatherly and Freddy Rodriguez) are finally back at the courthouse to get the lay of the new, COVID-safe litigation land.

Press play above to find out what new challenges the TAC team will have to navigate amid the pandemic. Is the mighty Dr. Jason Bull prepared to face his nightmare scenario as an ultra-observant jury consultant?

Bull‘s Season 5 premiere caps the return of CBS’ full Monday slate, with The Neighborhood (which will take on Black Lives Matter), Bob Hearts Abishola and All Rise also launching their new seasons this coming week.

