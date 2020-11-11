TVLine Items: The Hot Zone Takes on Anthrax, Peacemaker Adds 4 and More

National Geographic is headed back into The Hot Zone, renewing the series for a six-episode second season that will chronicle the anthrax attacks of 2001.

“The gripping, propulsive story of the hunt for the anthrax killer who terrorized the country in the dark days that followed the Sept. 11 attack couldn’t be more timely,” Nat Geo executive vice president of global scripted content and documentary films Carolyn Bernstein said in a statement. “As the world battles COVID-19, another deadly and mysterious virus, The Hot Zone: Anthrax is a scientific thriller for our time.”

Season 1 of The Hot Zone starred Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) as an Army veterinary pathologist facing a potentially deadly Ebola outbreak in 1989. There are no plans at this time for any Season 1 cast members, which also included Noah Emmerich, Liam Cunningham, Topher Grace and James D’Arcy, to return for the upcoming installment.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker has added the following actors to its cast: Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks (as Leota Adebayo), Scorpion‘s Robert Patrick (as Auggie Smith), Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (reprising her role as Emilia Harcourt) and Patriot‘s Chris Conrad (as Vigilante/Adrian Chase).

* Adam Goldberg (God Friended Me) has joined CBS’ upcoming The Equalizer reboot as the paranoid tech guy to Queen Latifah’s lead character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS will air A Holly Dolly Christmas, in which music icon Dolly Parton delivers faith-filled hymns and lighthearted holiday classics, on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 pm ET/8 PT.

* The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy panel show in which hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes chat about the streamer’s buzziest series and films, will debut on Sundays in 2021.

* Godmothered, Disney+’s Christmas film starring Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) as a widow who gets a fairy godmother (Idiotsitter‘s Jillian Bell), will premiere Friday, Dec. 4.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Black Beauty, which was originally to premiere in theaters but instead will debut on the streaming service Friday, Nov. 27:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?