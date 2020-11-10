Ratings: SNL Hits 3-1/2 Year High, Top-Rated Comedy Since Big Bang Ended

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Sneak Peek: Kevin Lands a Major Movie Role -- So Why Does Madison Look So Upset?

There was impressive turnout for Saturday Night Live‘s first episode following the presidential election.

The Dave Chappelle-hosted outing drew 9.1 million total viewers and a 2.62 demo rating per Nielsen nationals. Not only is that up sharply from the week prior (hosted by John Mulaney), but it marks the long-running NBC sketch series’ highest rating since May 2017 (with host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Haim). And in total audience, SNL’ drew its second-biggest crowd since that same date, trailing only Eddie Murphy’s December 2019 homecoming as host.

What’s more, that 2.62 rating represents the best demo delivery for any entertainment program since the February Academy Awards, and the highest-rated comedy telecast since The Big Bang Theory‘s May 2019 series finale.

Versus Chappelle’s previous hosting of SNL — four years ago, and also following a presidential election — the telecast was up 4 percent in audience but down 17 percent in the demo.