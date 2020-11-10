TVLine Items: Kathryn Hahn's Apple Comedy, Holiday Creepshow and More

Talk about a dream trio: Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) is joining Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door, an Apple TV+ limited series headlined and executive-produced by Rudd and Ferrell.

Based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast, the dark comedy explores the bizarre dynamic between charming psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business, as the seemingly normal doctor-patient relationship becomes one fueled by manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction. Hahn will play the sister of Ferrell’s character.

The casting also marks a reunion for Hahn and Rudd, who co-starred on Parks and Recreation.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Shudder’s A Creepshow Holiday Special will premiere Friday, Dec. 18, starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), and written/directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero (based on a short story by J.A. Konrath).

* The Masked Singer will air a special Thanksgiving night episode on Thursday, Nov. 26, featuring guest panelist Jay Pharoah, while the Dec. 2 installment will include three eliminations/reveals ahead of the finale, our sister site Variety reports.

* MeTV will pay tribute to the late Alex Trebek this Friday at 9/8c with the episode of Mama’s Family in which Mama wins a trip to Hawaii while appearing on Jeopardy!, followed by the Cheers episode where know-it-all barfly Cliff Clavin got his shot on the game show.

* Mr. Iglesias Part 3 will debut Tuesday, Dec. 8 on Netflix. Watch a trailer:

* Hulu has released a trailer for Happiest Season, a Christmas rom-com movie starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. It premieres Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?