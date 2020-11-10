NBC to Stage The Grinch Musical! Starring Glee's Matthew Morrison

RELATED STORIES Today Show's Al Roker Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer — Watch Video

Today Show's Al Roker Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer — Watch Video The Voice Recap: Who Were the First Singers Sent Packing in the Battles?

The coronavirus pandemic might be keeping theater’s lights dimmed, but the year won’t be entirely without musicals: NBC announced Tuesday that it will stage a holiday production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, with Glee‘s Matthew Morrison filling the title role.

Unlike NBC’s previous musicals, The Grinch will not be performed live. Rather, the two-hour production will be filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London and will air on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c.

“Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we’re thrilled to bring a stage production of The Grinch Musical! to our audience,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC. “This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy.”

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” added Morrison. “My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

In addition to his six seasons on Glee, Morrison has multiple stage credits on his résumé, including the Broadway productions of Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza and Finding Neverland. He’ll be joined in The Grinch by Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) as Old Max, Booboo Stewart (Descendants) as Young Max and newcomer Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who, with an ensemble made up of performers from London’s West End.

The Grinch Musical! initially ran on Broadway from November 2006 through January 2007 and later spawned multiple touring productions. Check out the below segment from Tuesday’s Today broadcast for a glimpse at the masked, socially distanced rehearsals for NBC’s production.