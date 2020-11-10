CBS' Clarice Adds Jayne Atkinson, Recasts Silence of the Lambs Prisoner

RELATED STORIES CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Will NOT Be a Procedural

CBS’ Silence of the Lambs sequel series, Clarice, has “recast” a couple more characters from the acclaimed 1991 film.

Greenlit in May and now nine weeks into production, the midseason drama stars Aussie actress Rebecca Breeds (The Originals, Pretty Little Liars) in the role played on film by Jodie Foster, and promises “a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993,” six months after the capture of Buffalo Bill.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds, 24) will play Senator-turned-Attorney General Ruth Martin, the mother of Buffalo Bill kidnapping victim Catherine “It Places the Lotion in the Basket” Martin. (Diane Baker played the role on film.)

Marnee Carpenter will in turn fill the role of Catherine, who in the movie was played by future Grey’s Anatomy doc Brooke Smith.

Additionally, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse) has been cast as Clarice’s therapist at Quantico, while Tim Guinee (Homeland, Revolution) will play the leader of a secessionist militia group.