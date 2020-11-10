Alex Rider Teen Spy Series Renewed at IMDb TV, to Follow Eagle Strike Novel

RELATED STORIES Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Courtroom Program Lands on IMDb TV

Alex Rider‘s adventures in espionage — which are just about to begin on IMDb TV — will assuredly continue on into the future, now that the free streaming service has renewed the series for a second season.

Based on the best-selling Anthony Horowitz novels, Alex Rider makes its Stateside debut on IMDb TV this Friday, Nov. 13, after premiering on Prime Video this summer in the UK, Australia and Germany.

Otto Farrant stars as the titular London-based teen, who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Season 2 will be based on Eagle Strike, the fourth novel in the franchise, in which Alex, now a reluctant MI6 agent, is relaxing in the south of France when a ruthless attack on his hosts plunges him back into a world of violence and mystery.

“I couldn’t be happier with the response to Season 1 of Alex Rider and I’m thrilled that the adventure is going to continue with Eagle Strike, one of my favourite stories,” franchise author and series EP Anthony Horowitz said in a statement.

“The first incredible season of Alex Rider has resonated brilliantly with Prime members because of its mix of suspense, entertainment and drama,” said Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide Content Acquisition for Prime Video. “We can’t wait for our customers to see what is to come in the next action-packed season, available exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada and Latin America.”

Added IMDb TV programming co-heads Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, “As U.S. audiences discover the escapist adventure that is Alex Rider Season 1, there is no better time to confirm the thrilling story will absolutely continue with a second season. We are proud that our first Original series since aligning under Amazon Studios features this special character, enviable cast and the dynamic material originated by Anthony and brought to a streaming audience by Guy, Sony and the team at Eleventh Hour.”

