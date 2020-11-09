TVLine Items: Hardy Boys Series Trailer, Fleabag Priest in HBO's Oslo and More

The Hardy Boys are on the case at Hulu: The streamer has unveiled a trailer for a series based on the iconic characters from the amateur teenage sleuth novels.

The Canadian import follows 16-year-old Frank Hardy (played by Rohan Campbell, Virgin River) and his 12-year-old brother Joe (Alexander Elliot) after a family tragedy forces them to relocate to their parents’ hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. “Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Murdoch Mysteries‘ Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (Big Little Lies‘ James Tupper), has taken on a secret investigation,” per the official synopsis. “Realizing that their dad may be onto something, the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.”

The Hardy Boys premieres with all 13 episodes on Friday, Dec. 4.

* HBO has commenced production of a movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play Oslo, which counts Marc Platt (Bridge of Spies), Kristie Macosko Krieger (Bridge of Spies) and Steven Spielberg among its executive producers. Starring Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag), it follows the “secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.”

* Netflix will debut the comedy special Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

* The six-part Disney+ docuseries On Pointe, which follows a season in New York City’s renowned School of American Ballet, will drop on Friday, Dec. 18.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for “Obsidian,” the second chapter in its Adventure Time: Distant Lands series, premiering Thursday, Nov. 19. Watch:

