Princess Switch 2: Vanessa Hudgens Stars Opposite Herselves in Netflix Holiday Sequel — Watch Trailer

“Do you really think we can pull it off… again?” asks Duchess Margaret Delacourt — one of three(!) characters played by Vanessa Hudgens — in the trailer for Netflix’s The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

Yes, you read that correctly. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s The Princess Switch finds Hudgens dividing her screen time between a trio of personas: Chicago-based pastry chef Stacy DeNovo, the aforementioned Belgravian royal, and a new blonde troublemaker named Fiona.

Switched Again finds Stacy (Hudgens) returning to Belgravia to help Margaret (also Hudgens!) patch things up with Kevin after inheriting the throne to Montenaro. Further complications ensue when Fiona (Hudgens again for the win!), an apparent party girl, threatens to foil her doppelgangers’ plan.

The film also stars Sam Palladio (Nashville) as Prince Edward, Nick Sagar (Shadowhunters) as Kevin Richards, Mark Fleischmann (Coronation Street) as Frank De Luca, Suanne Braun (Silk Stalkings) as Mrs. Donatelli and Lachlan Nieboer (Downton Abbey) as Antonio Rossi.

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again premieres on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Your thoughts on Hudgens going three for three in Netflix’s Princess Switch sequel? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your review below.