Celebrity Wheel of Fortune a Go at ABC

Another popular game show franchise will soon be seeing stars.

ABC announced Monday that it has ordered to series a primetime, celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune, to presumably bow in 2021.

Iconic Wheel of Fortune duo Pat Sajak and Vanna White are on board to headline the spinoff, which will find celeb contestants competing for the chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

The syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune is currently in its 38th season.

ABC’s current crop of celebritized game shows include Family Feud and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.