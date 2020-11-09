Bert Belasco, Who Starred in BET's Let's Stay Together, Dead at 38

Actor Bert Belasco, best known for starring in BET’s comedy series Let’s Stay Together, has died at the age of 38, TMZ reports.

Belasco’s body was found Sunday in a Virginia hotel room, where, according to Belasco’s father, he was quarantining in preparation for a new project. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed; Belasco’s family is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The actor’s best-known role was that of contractor Charles Whitmore on Let’s Stay Together, which ran on BET from 2011 to 2014. The series followed engaged couple Charles and Stacy (Nadine Ellis) as they navigated the highs and lows of their relationship; the show was ultimately cancelled after four seasons.

Belasco followed that up with a recurring role on Fox’s Pitch — where he played Sonny Evers, an MLB teammate of Ginny Baker’s — and several episodes of Showtime’s short-lived dramedy I’m Dying Up Here.

Belasco’s TV credits also included episodes of House, Justified, Key & Peele, NCIS: New Orleans, Superstore and The Mick. He last appeared in one installment of Netflix’s family sitcom The Big Show Show, which was cancelled in August after just one season.

RonReaco Lee, who co-starred with Belasco on Let’s Stay Together, posted a tribute to the actor on Monday, remembering him as “one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.” Read his post below: