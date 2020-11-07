Joe Biden Makes Acceptance Speech as New President-Elect — Watch Live

RELATED STORIES Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Kamala Harris Win: 'Madam Vice President Is No Longer Fictional'

With the 2020 presidential election now over and Democratic challenger Joe Biden announced as the victor, the 46th President-elect of the United States is set to officially claim his victory in an acceptance speech Saturday at 8/7c. He and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris will appear before the nation from Wilmington, Del.; you can watch a live stream of the event above, via PBS NewsHour.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was the decisive win for Biden. CNN (along with AP, Fox News, ABC, CBS News, MSNBC and more) projected him as the winner of Pennsylvania at 11:26 a.m. ET on Saturday, giving him a total of 273 electoral votes, three more than he needs to clinch the White House. (Biden won several states that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016, including Michigan and Wisconsin.) As of press time, Trump trailed with 214 electoral votes, with several states — like Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina — still too close to call.

Biden’s win makes Kamala Harris the first female vice president of the United States, and also the first Black official elected to the vice presidency.

One hallmark of the 2020 presidential election, of course, was the record number of mail-in ballots, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about/state limitations with in-person voting. With each state in control of its tabulation timetable for mail-in ballots, Trump, for one, used his rallies and other appearances to cast aspersions on the validity of those results. He continued to make unfounded claims of voter fraud and illegally cast ballots in a televised statement on Thursday, which frustrated, among others, several cable news hosts.

Press PLAY on the live stream above to watch Biden’s acceptance speech in full.