Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Kamala Harris Win: 'Madam Vice President Is No Longer Fictional'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, aka Veep‘s fictional vice president Selina Meyer, took to Twitter Saturday to celebrate Kamala Harris‘ historic win as the first-ever female vice president.

“‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character,” she wrote, alongside a picture of Sen. Harris.

The presidential race was officially called Saturday morning, as multiple media outlets including AP and CNN declared Joe Biden as the new President-elect of the United States. Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was the decisive win for Biden, while Trump trailed with 214 electoral votes. Several states — like Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina — were still too close to call.

The win makes Harris America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

Shortly after Louis-Dreyfus’ initial tweet, she chased it with another, specifically congratulating the campaign on a job well done while brandishing a patriotic cake reading “Joe.”

Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it? pic.twitter.com/pUxPQt9pvu — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 7, 2020

“Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris,” she wrote. “Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?”

Louis-Dreyfus famously portrayed Vice President Selina Meyer for seven seasons on HBO’s critically acclaimed political comedy. She won six Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and an additional three for producing the series. Earlier this year, the actress appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support Biden and Harris’s ticket.