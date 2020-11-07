Card Sharks Reveals: How Many Real Housewives Fans Throw Wine at Foes?

RELATED STORIES Bachelorette 'Shocker': Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley in Season 16 -- Plus, How Did Dale's Journey End?

Here is the vote result you’ve really been waiting for, the one that will truly rock your world.

This week on ABC’s Card Sharks (Sundays at 10/9c), host Joel McHale asks contestants Felonda Parker (from Fontana, Calif.) and John Jeon (of Glendale, Calif.) to guess how many out of 100 Real Housewives fans have ever thrown their wine at someone, as Tamra Judge, Lisa Rinna, LeeAnne Locken and Bravo knows how many other grand dames from the reality-TV franchise have done over the years.

“Who does that?” laughs Felonda, to which Joel says, “Every episode of Real Housewives does.”

Before you press play on the clip above, get in your own guess — “How many out of 100 Real Housewives fans have thrown wine in someone’s face?” — and then see number Felonda comes up with, and whether John goes higher… or lower.

The true poll result, once revealed, may astonish and surprise you! Or not.

This Sunday’s other Card Sharks match pits biologist Parth Jhaveri (from Walnut, Calif.) against substitute teacher/cover band singer Carla Dominguez (from Pittsburgh).