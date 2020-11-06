Joe Biden Makes Primetime Speech as Vote Count Continues — Watch Live

RELATED STORIES As Trump Makes False Election Fraud Claims, Cable News Hosts Can't Hold Back: 'It's Frankly Pathetic'

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday night made a primetime speech as he approaches an apparent victory in the 2020 presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. He and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris appeared before the nation from Wilmington, Delaware; you can watch a live stream of the event above, via Bloomberg QuickTake: Now.

“We do not have a final declaration of victory yet,” Biden noted in his opening. “But the numbers… tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race… with a clear majority and the nation behind us.”

Again, Biden at the time he spoke — and despite another boost in his Pennsylvania total — still had not officially cleared the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, but the ongoing vote counts in several states seem to be in his favor. Early on Friday morning, Biden took the lead in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which would be the decisive win for him with its 20 electoral votes. At press time, Biden has 253 electoral votes, with Trump trailing with 214 electoral votes, and several states — including Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina — still too close to call.

If Biden is elected, Harris would become the first female vice president of the United States, and also the first person of color elected to the vice presidency.

One hallmark of the 2020 presidential election, of course, was the record number of mail-in ballots, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about/state limitations with in-person voting. With each state in control of its tabulation timetable for mail-in ballots, Trump, for one, used his rallies and other appearances to cast aspersions on the validity of those results. He continued to make unfounded claims of voter fraud and illegally cast ballots in a televised statement on Thursday, which frustrated, among others, several cable news hosts.

