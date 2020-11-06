Today Show's Al Roker Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES America Ferrera Exits Superstore: EPs Break Down Amy and Jonah's Big, 'Emotional' Decision in 100th Episode

Al Roker revealed on Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and will soon undergo surgery to have his prostate removed.

The 66-year-old Today show meteorologist made the announcement during the 8 am hour, where he was joined by colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this… I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m going to be OK.”

Roker was also joined by his surgeon, Dr. Vincent Laudone, who gave a more thorough report on Roker’s prognosis.

“Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate,” Laudone said. “But because it’s more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate.”

Roker has been with Today since 1990, when he occasionally filled in for Willard Scott and Bryant Gumbel. In 1996, he was promoted to the regular weekday weather slot following Scott’s retirement.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Roker’s announcement: