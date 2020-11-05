TVLine Items: Stargirl's Thunderbolt Cast, Flip or Flop Renewed and More

Thunderbolt is ready to strike on DC’s Stargirl.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, whose previous voice work includes Bob’s Burgers and Pale Force, is set to voice the mild-mannered-looking “pink pen,” which was glimpsed early in Season 1 of the CW series before being unceremoniously dropped into a pencil cup on clueless Courtney’s bedroom desk.

Stargirl creator and EP Geoff Johns said at this summer’s DC FanDome event that the pink pen Courtney grabbed from the OG JSA HQ will get further screen time, once the show does justice to the heroes already in the mix. “We do have so many other things to explore with these characters, and other avenues and other characters to meet and introduce, we’ll do it the best we can and we’ll do it at our own pace,” he said. “But we’ll definitely be playing with things like the pink pen in Season 2.”

Per the official character description on EW.com, “the wishes [the Thunderbolt] grants often cause more trouble than the wish-asker would ever expect. But despite his somewhat constant supernatural disasters, the Thunderbolt’s heart is always in the right place, even if it is wounded by the friends he has lost throughout his long existence.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HGTV has renewed Flip or Flop, starring divorced duo Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, for a 15-episode Season 10, which is slated to premiere in late 2021.

* To honor the late Sean Connery, BBC America this Friday will air the classic James Bond films Dr. No (at 3:30 pm ET), From Russia With Love (6 pm) and Goldfinger (8:30 pm).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?