Drag Race Holland Finale: Did the Right Queen Snatch the Show's First Crown?

We’d like to offer a hearty “gefeliciteerd!” to the first-ever winner of Drag Race Holland, crowned in dramatic fashion during Thursday’s season finale (now available to stream on WOW Presents Plus).

At the top of the hour, four fierce queens remained in the running to become the first Dutch Drag Superstar: Envy Peru, 31, of Amsterdam; Janey Jacke, 28, of Volendam; Ma’Ma Queen, 30, of Rotterdam; and Miss Abby OMG, 25, of Breda.

Fresh off last week’s (somewhat) shocking double shantay, the finalists convened in the werkroom — and none of them were thrilled about the prospect of having to face three queens in the finale. With the drama beginning to boil over, Envy ominously noted that tension “can lead to a stronger performance… or it can tear everything down.” Dun, dun, dun!

For the final challenge of the season, Fred van Leer tasked the queens with performing a lip-sync medley of RuPaul’s classic jams (“Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent”; “Sissy That Walk”; and “Cover Girl”), complete with footwork choreographed by Gerald van Windt… and his distracting assistant. The finalists also had to participate in individual podcast interviews with Fred and Nikkie Plessen, before hitting the runway with their “ultimate best drag.”

Come showtime, the queens were ready. Despite their initial jitters, all four finalists crushed the group dance number — which was really more of a pose-off, but whatever — before hitting the runway as individuals. Janey reemerged rocking a stunning pair of Victoria’s Secret-style wings, Abby paid homage to Aaliyah’s character from Queen of the Damned, Envy drew inspiration from Dita Von Teese, and Ma’Ma strutted out looking like a tropical bird that just flew the coop.

After offering some inspiring advice to their younger selves, the queens learned of their collective future: Abby was the first to be sent home by the judges, with Ma’Ma following closely behind. This left Envy and Janey to face off in a ferocious lip-sync battle, set to the tune of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

It wasn’t the most thrilling final lip sync in Drag Race herstory, but the drama was still there. And when the dust settled, the winner was revealed to be… Envy Peru!

Official video of the crowning will be added when it becomes available. In the meantime, are you celebrating Envy’s victory, or were you hoping that one of the other hopeful queens would be named the first Dutch Drag Superstar? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your review of the finale.